Rochelle E. Heinsey, 84, of Stevens, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, in the loving presence of her family at Ephrata Manor. Born in Reamstown, she was a daughter of the late Paul H. & Blanche (Sensenig) Lausch and the loving wife of 65 years to Kenneth W. Heinsey.
Rochelle was a graduate of Cocalico High School, class of 1956. For 29 years, she worked as a bookkeeper for the main branch of Ephrata National Bank. She also worked for over 17 years at the Adamstown and Reamstown Elementary schools in the cafeteria as the head cook. She was a former member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Reamstown and was currently a faithful member of the Parkview Mennonite Church in Reamstown. Rochelle enjoyed traveling, gardening, and playing cards. Most of all, Rochelle adored her family.
In addition to her husband, Rochelle is survived by two sons, Glenn L. Heinsey (Lisa) of Stevens and Gary L. Heinsey (Dawn) of Denver; three grandchildren, Krista, John, and Grace; seven great grandchildren; and two sisters, Rita E. Garner (Barry) of Reamstown and Rhonda E. Ziegler (Byron) of Tamarac, FL. Rochelle was predeceased by a brother, Russell E. Lausch.
Viewings will be held on Mon. Aug.15th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens) and on Tues. Aug. 16th from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Parkview Mennonite Church, 57 E. Church St., Stevens. The funeral will also be in church, beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Salem Union Cemetery, Reamstown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to: Parkview Mennonite Church, 57 E. Church St., Stevens, PA 17578 or to the Reamstown Memorial Park, www.reamstownpark.org. www.goodfuneral.com