Rochelle Anita Ballenger, 54 of Lancaster, PA, died on July 13, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Robert L. McCowin and the late Patricia M. Ballenger.
Friends and family are invited to a Funeral Service for Rochelle to be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. at The Groff Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster. The family will greet visitors at a viewing from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Please visit Rochelle's Memorial Page at
