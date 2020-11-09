Rocco "Rocky" C. Giannini, Sr., 90, of Lititz, and formerly of College Park, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late John and Angelina Giannini. Rocky was the loving husband of Sandra Giannini and they observed their 60th wedding anniversary in September of this year. A veteran, Rocky served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, working on bomber aircraft. After leaving the Air Force, he worked for nearly 40 years as a civilian cartographer with the Navy in Suitland, MD.
Surviving in addition to his wife Sandra, is a son, Rocco Jr., husband of Barbara Giannini, two daughters: Debra wife of Gilbert Carini, Tamara wife of Dean DeWitt, five grandchildren: Michael, Christopher, Kayla, Sierra, Melody, and one great-grandson Owen. Preceding him in death is a great-grandson, Branch, six brothers, and two sisters.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Rocky's memory to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8616. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.