Robyn Lynn Reidenbach, age 62, of Lancaster passed away at home on June 27, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late David and Stephanie (Greiger) Reidenbach. She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and received several degrees in accounting and computer networking.
Robyn loved being outdoors and enjoyed sitting outside with her beloved dog, Theo, watching and listening to the birds. She had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening, growing beautiful flowers. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and was always a very spiritual person. In her spare time, she loved going to concerts, going camping and spending time with family and friends. Robyn will be extremely loved and missed by all those who knew her.
Robyn is survived by her husband of seventeen years, Mark T. Mullins; her mother-in-law Pattie L. Mullins; her brothers Steve and David Reidenbach, sister-in-law Dawn Dorko (wife of John); and her nieces and nephews: Stevie Sue, Hunter, Josh and Davey Reidenbach and Emily Dorko.
In addition to her parents, Robyn is preceded in death by her father-in-law Freddie Mullins.
Family will receive friends on Saturday July 1, 2023 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 340 Locust St., Columbia, PA. 17512 from 10:30 AM-11:00 AM with a celebration of Robyn's life beginning at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, the ASPCA https://secure.aspca.org/donate, and the American Cancer Society https://donate.cancer.org/.
Online condolences to Robyn's family may be made at: SnyderFuneralHome.com