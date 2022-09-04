Robyn Griggs Wiley passed away in Hospice care on Saturday August 13th after a two-year battle with cancer at the age of 49. Robyn is best known for her acting and singing gifts which propelled her to stardom in theater, TV, and the movies. Robyn was born in Tunkhannock, PA on April 30, 1973 to her parents Terry and Patricia Finch Griggs.
Robyn is survived by her parents along with her husband, Mark Wiley her Fur Baby Ralphie, her sisters, Penny Renoll (David Renoll), Wendy Keller (Richard Keller), Sandy Clark (Greg Clark) and her brother Sean Griggs along with many other family members who loved her.
Robyn found the spotlight at the early age of 3 where she first appeared in the high school production of "A Doll's House" which was directed by her brother-in-law David Renoll. Bitten by the acting bug Robyn was on her way. From the Broadway Tour of "Gypsy" to playing "Annie" in New York from the ages of 8-14 and multiple other productions Robyn left her mark. She made her way to television making her debut as the host of Nickelodeon's "Rated K" and continuing until she landed her first role as "Stephanie" on ABC's "One Life to Live". This was followed by Robyn's most notorious role as "Maggie Cory" on NBC's "Another World" where she was a staple of the family from 1993-1995. Robyn's love of "Bad Horror Movies" led her to acting on the big screen in multiple B Horror Flicks. Robyn's family called her their "Over-Achiever" because if Robyn wanted to do it, she did it.
On July 4th, 2013 Robyn married her husband Mark Wiley and their journey and love story took them around the country as she was by Mark's side all the way as he was the PGA Golf Professional at multiple venues in Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Illinois and currently in Flagstaff AZ. It was at this time when Robyn may have played her greatest role of all. She was diagnosed with stage 4 Endocervical Adeno Cancer in August of 2020 and took it upon herself, using her platform, to educate and inform ladies all around the world of the importance of women's health and the HPV vaccine. Through many appearances on podcasts and other testaments from many people, Robyn's efforts and words touched more than she'll ever know. She was a "Life Changer". It's clear that Heaven was in need of a special Angel and there was no audition necessary for this role.
Services will be Saturday September 10th at Hempfield United Methodist Church, receiving line at 10 AM, service at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the Lancaster Humane League in the memory of Robyn Griggs Wiley.
Lancaster Humane League: 2195 E Lincoln Hwy, Lancaster, PA 17602