Robyn Bittenbender - daughter, sister, friend, artist, and animal lover - passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at her family home in Columbia, PA. She was 12 years old and a 7th grader at Columbia High/Middle School.
When Family and friends were asked to describe Robyn in a word, the common ones chosen were "Selfless, Loving, and talented". Family notes that Robyn always put other's needs and feelings before her own, making her selfless. Friends and family could find Robyn caring for and loving on all and any animals (including ants, which she was once seen testing which food they liked most so that she could be sure to give them their favorite). Most of all, those who knew Robyn were familiar with her creative art, whether it be her clay creations, her animal drawings, or her detailed costumes.
Born in Lancaster to Deana Fisher, a loving family-centered woman, Robyn was quickly known for being a family focused child. Robyn was eager to gift art to family members and crack jokes to see a smile on her loved ones faces.
Robyn was an engaging and social individual who loved hanging out with her friends as much as she had loved absorbing any and all knowledge she could gain from her many books. If she wasn't at home loving on her family, animals, and art, Robyn could be found spending time with her friends, Kayshell and Veronica, whom she adored.
As a young lady with both passion and an intense sense of empathy, Robyn was also subject to depression, which she battled for several years. She chose to end her life just several months before her 13th birthday. Robin leaves behind her mother, Deana Fisher, fiance of Brandon Ober of Columbia; her father, Troy, husband of Julie Bittenbender of Ephrata; five siblings, Haley Fisher, Chloe Shipley, Lillian Fisher, Eric Bittenbender, and Nicole Bittenbender; maternal grandparents, Dean and Beth Fisher of Columbia; aunts and uncle, Andrea, wife of Brian McDermott of Rockville, MD, Melissa, wife of David Mummaw of Columbia, Dean, Jr., husband of Laura Fisher of Canyon Country, CA; numerous cousins and family members.
Viewing services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will also be held at Clyde W. Kraft on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations, in Robyn's name be sent to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter) c/o Samantha Bruno, 117 Ghaner Dr., State College, PA 16803. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville