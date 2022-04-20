Robin W. Peters, 64, of New Providence, entered into rest unexpectedly on Monday, April 18, 2022 at her home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late George M. and Lucy L. (O'Donnell) Warfel. She was the long-time companion of Hamilton "Jack" Little.
Robin was a graduate of Solanco High School and was a member of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church. She worked as a custodian for Claremont Elementary School and had also been employed at the Tanglewood convenience store in Quarryville for many years. Robin was currently serving as the assistant treasurer for the Solanco Fair Association. She loved animals and helping Jack on their farm.
She is also survived by her brother, Michael G. Warfel and sister, Vicki, wife of Samuel Long and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. 227 West 4th St., Quarryville, PA on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Hartman officiating. There will be a viewing from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Solanco Fair Association, P.O. Box 4, Quarryville, PA 17566. Online guestbook at:
