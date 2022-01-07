Robin Ray Weaver, 66, of Lancaster, passed away on January 4th, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Lancaster on February 2nd, 1955. Robin was the son of the late Marvin and Jean Weaver. He was the loving husband of Louwana Rose Weaver, whom he was married to for 32 years. Robin was a graduate of Lampeter Strasburg High School. He served 33 years in law enforcement before retiring as Lieutenant from the East Lampeter Police Department in March of 2017.
Robin enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Robin is survived by his sister, Paula Stauffer, his son, Kurt Weaver, husband of Kelly Wallace Weaver, and his daughters, Kasey Bergstrom, wife of Michael Bergstrom, Abrielle Weaver, and Haley Weaver. He is also survived by his four grandsons, Owen Weaver, Jack Bergstrom, Henry Bergstrom, and Weston George. Robin was preceded in death by his sisters, Abby Weaver and Vicky Lupold, and his brother, Terry Weaver.
The public is invited to greet the family between 1PM and 4PM on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Lafayette Fire Co., 63 Lafayette Way, Lancaster, PA 17602. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robin’s memory may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, www.garysinisefoundation.org, or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com