Our family would like to share the passing of Robin Nordsick McComsey. She died peacefully on Sunday, July 16 after a four-year battle with cancer. Her husband and best friend Eric was by her side. Robin was preceded in death by her birth mother Roberta and her beloved foster parents, Grandpa John and Grandma Kathryn Groff.
Robin built a full life with focus on her family and faith. Robin and Eric were married July 19, 1986. Her wonderful daughters Morgan (wife of Dylan Pallas) and Chynna supported her throughout her journey. Robin is also survived by her father, Edward Nordsick, and stepmother, Josephine, and numerous other family members. She was adored by her three grandchildren; Ethan, Skyler, and Celia. Robin found her joy of life in so many ways; an incredibly keen eye for the design of their home in East Petersburg, a day at the beach in Avalon, a weekend at the family cottage in Mount Gretna. She was so inspired spending time with friends at Florin COB and LCBC congregations. Lancaster was home for her entire life. She loved her work time at The Pottery Works helping customers make their creations come to life. Robin graduated from J.P. McCaskey in 1982.
Please support Robin's life well-lived by considering a donation in lieu of flowers to one of these organizations (or one of your own!); The Teal Blanket Fund (www.tealblanketfund.org), Cancer Care (www.cancercare.org), or WJTL 90.3 (https://wjtl.com/support/donate/). Robin will live in our hearts forever and we thank you for your love, kindness, and caring in memory of Robin and in supporting Eric and family.
A memorial service honoring Robin's life will be held at Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 5 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 3:30 PM to 5 PM. Interment will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com