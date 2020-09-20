Robin Miller, 73, of New Holland and Milton, DE, passed away Sunday evening at Lancaster General Hospital after a gallant fight with bone cancer.
Robin and his wife, Lou Ann Campanaro Miller, were married for 47 years. He was born in Pottstown to Irving Clyde Miller and Evelyn Stephens Miller.
His childhood was spent in Graterford and he graduated in 1965 from Schwenksville High School. He graduated from Ursinus College in 1969 with a B.A. in English. Following graduation, he was drafted and served two years in the Army. He was a chaplain's assistant while stationed at Fort Hood, Texas.
After an Honorable Discharge, he was employed as a proofreader at Science Press, Ephrata, and later an editor. He worked there over 30 years. Following that he worked at New Holland Concrete for a few years until retirement.
Robin was a very active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster, where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, served on the Nominating Committee, was an usher and helped in the kitchen with the Hospitality Committee. He served on the New Holland Park Board and was a member of the New Holland Area Historical Society. Robin was involved with his children's lives and volunteered for the organizations his children participated in such as scouts, swim team, little league, and softball. He enjoyed being active with swimming, tennis, skiing, biking and the beach. He also was good at woodworking and handyman projects.
Surviving besides his wife is a son, Brett R. Miller of Los Angeles, CA; a daughter, Heather Flood, wife of Christopher Flood, Lewes, DE and three grandchildren; a brother, Dr. Lee C. Miller, husband of Joanne Miller of Harrisburg, three sisters-in-law, Carol Kessel, wife of Russ Kessel of Gettysburg, Erika Heaney, wife of Kenneth Heaney of Southern Pines, NC and Rebecca Colgan, wife of John Colgan of Gettysburg; three nephews, Chris Miller and family of Downington, Jason Miller and family of Media, Josh Heaney of Southern Pines, NC and a niece, Alivia Colgan of Gettysburg.
With humor, wit and wisdom, he faced the World. Robin was a kind, loving and gentle man who will be missed by all who knew him. A private family service will be held at Lewes, DE and when safe for family and friends, there will be a Celebration of Life at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Unitarian Church, his spiritual home for 47 years. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA