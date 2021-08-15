Robin M. Young

Robin M. Young

Robin M. Young, 65, of Mountville, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. She was born in Huntingdon, daughter of the late Richard and Martha McCune Owens. Robin was a school teacher for Columbia Boro School District, having taught at Taylor Elementary, before her retirement. She attended First Presbyterian Church, Lancaster. Robin was a graduate of Penn Highlands High School, Class of 1973 and was instrumental in setting up the Class of 1973 social group.

She is survived by one son: Ryan L. (Meghan J.) Young, Manahawkin, NJ. One daughter: Meghan M. Young (fiancée of Diumar Bran) Bohemia, NY. Six grandchildren: Chloe, Lewis, Nicholas, Brennan, Alexander and Alice. One sister: Mary J. Owens, Lewistown.

The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M.

Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: The Lancaster Public Library - Mountville Branch, 120 College Ave., Mountville, PA 17554. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com

Plant a tree in memory of Robin Young
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.

114 W. Main Street
Mountville, PA 17554
717-285-4513
www.workmanfuneralhomes.com

Sign up for our newsletter