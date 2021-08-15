Robin M. Young, 65, of Mountville, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. She was born in Huntingdon, daughter of the late Richard and Martha McCune Owens. Robin was a school teacher for Columbia Boro School District, having taught at Taylor Elementary, before her retirement. She attended First Presbyterian Church, Lancaster. Robin was a graduate of Penn Highlands High School, Class of 1973 and was instrumental in setting up the Class of 1973 social group.
She is survived by one son: Ryan L. (Meghan J.) Young, Manahawkin, NJ. One daughter: Meghan M. Young (fiancée of Diumar Bran) Bohemia, NY. Six grandchildren: Chloe, Lewis, Nicholas, Brennan, Alexander and Alice. One sister: Mary J. Owens, Lewistown.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: The Lancaster Public Library - Mountville Branch, 120 College Ave., Mountville, PA 17554. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
