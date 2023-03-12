It is with great sadness and tears that we announce that our beloved Robin has gone to Heaven. Robin Lynn Quiggle, 53, of New Holland, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 6, 2023. Robin continues to share her life by organ donation so others may have the gift of having a more fruitful and productive life. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Jackolyn (Antes) Brinkman. She is survived by her beloved fiancée, Jeffery Heinbach.
Robin was a graduate of Manheim Township High School. Soon after, she completed beauty school and worked as a beautician for over 15 years. More recently, she had a growing career in Human Resources. Robin was known for her infectious laugh and smile. She could make conversation with anybody and loved taking pictures of every moment in her life. She also enjoyed spending time in the yard, going out to dinner, and being anywhere near the water. Robin was an avid Green Bay Packers and Phillies fan. She also spent time playing cards and other games, and cherished her time spent with family. Robin also loved her two mini-Bernadoodles, Milo and Haily.
In addition to her mother Jackie (Raymond A. Bures) and fiancé Jeff, she is survived by her 2 sons: Kyle J. Quiggle (Sarah), and Brett R. Quiggle (Bryanna); 5 grandchildren: Parker, Colton, Makenna, Robert III, and Deacon Quiggle; her best friend and sister Michelle Mayo (fiancé Carl Wardell), brother Michael P. Brinkman (Stacey), nieces and nephews, Logan and Zoee White, Whitney Knosp (Jeffrey), and Alexander Mayo; 2 half-sisters Monique Termin (Mickey), and Maria Beck (Dan).
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Robin's life on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Guests will be received from 4-6 PM and services will begin at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Robin's name can be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 6667. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com