Robin Lynn Pelchy, 58, of Coudersport, formerly of Lancaster County, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at her home after an extended battle with cancer. Robin was born on August 22, 1962, in Coudersport, the daughter of Arden (Patricia) Pelchy of Coudersport; and Patricia (Henry) Stauffer of Port Allegany.
Robin was a graduate of Coudersport High School, Class of 1980. She enjoyed playing corn hole, lottery tickets, going to casinos and the beach. She also loved spending time with her family and her dog, Shadow, and she loved all her friends around the world.
In addition to her parents, Robin is survived by a son; Ryan (Cara) Pelchy of Roulette; brothers, Jeff (Shirley White) Pelchy of Joplin, MO; Kevin (Jacqueline) Pelchy of Coudersport; Edward (Peggy) Pelchy of Athens, PA; and Ray (Laurie) Pelchy of Coudersport; a sister, Kim (George Dynda) Gockley of Austin; grandchildren, Skyler, Kylee, and Alyssa Pelchy, and numerous nieces and nephews. Robin was preceded in death by a brother, Sean Pelchy, a sister, Rosemarie Pelchy, paternal grandparents, LeRoy and Helena Pelchy and maternal grandparents, Floyd and Stella Reedy.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation and a private service to celebrate Robin's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorial contributions in Robin's name be made to the UPMC – Cole Hospice, 102-108 S. Main St., Coudersport, PA 16915.
The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St. Coudersport, PA, with her arrangements.
