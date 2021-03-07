Robin L. Rohrbaugh, 69, of Manheim Twp., passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Robert L., Sr. and Helen (Lewis) Bell. Robin was the beloved wife of Roger L. Rohrbaugh and together they celebrated 48 years of marriage.
Robin graduated with the Class of 1969 from J. P. McCaskey High School. She worked as a billing clerk for a local trucking company and Lancaster Pediatrics. She devoted her time to her home and family, and one of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren. Robin also volunteered with Hospice & Community Care.
Along with her husband, Robin is survived by two children: Eric M. Rohrbaugh and his wife Anne Calamia of Oxford, and Renee C. Slaymaker of Mount Joy. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Penelope Rohrbaugh and Evan and Nicolas Slaymaker; a sister, Donna Hall (the late John); and a brother, Robert Bell, Jr. and his companion, Wendy Glick.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robin's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com