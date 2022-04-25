Robin L. Buterbaugh, 74, of Conestoga, PA passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Benjamin "Jim" Harold and Ethel E. (Rhoades) Buterbaugh.
Robin was a member of Green Hills United Methodist Church. Rob was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Prior to retirement, he worked at Ford New Holland for over 30 years. In his free time, he enjoyed family, hunting, fishing and collecting antique firearms. He also cherished spending time hunting with family in Fulton County.
Robin is survived by his son Robin J. Buterbaugh (Jen Charles) of Conestoga; his grandsons: Cody Buterbaugh (Katlynn) of Painted Post, NY and Zach Buterbaugh (Brittany) of Conestoga; his stepsons: David Lehoe (Tammy Fisher) of Denver, PA and Rick Lehoe of Corinth, NC; stepdaughters: Alice Rohrer of Quarryville and Lori Fessette (Joe) of Plattsburg, NY; his niece and nephew: Teri McConnell and Jimmy Buterbaugh; 14 step-grandchildren; many great-step grandchildren, his fiance Ann Kirchner as well as his beloved "boys" dogs: Bocephas "Bo" and Bandit. He was preceded in death by his previous wives: Lucretia "Pat" and Bonnie Buterbaugh as well as his brother Wayne.
A Funeral Service will be held at Green Hills United Methodist Church, 5801 River Road, Conestoga, PA 17516, at 12PM on Friday, April 29, 2022. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Green Hills UMC Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Green Hills United Methodist Church, address above.
