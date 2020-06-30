Robin J. Harnish

Robin J. "Rob" Harnish, 60, of Narvon, went to be with the Lord, with his family by his side, on June 26, 2020, following a brief illness.
Rob was born Sept. 13, 1959 in Lancaster, the son of Peggy (Bills) Harnish. His wife, Vickie Lynn (Fryberger) Harnish, died Feb. 17, 2019.
He was self-employed as a mason for 42 years. He enjoyed rebuilding his 1967 Firebird over the past 20 years which he took great pride in this accomplishment. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, spending time with his family, and listening to Oldies on Saturday nights around the fire pit.
Surviving in addition to his mother are three children, Bronson (Mandie) Harnish, Jeremiah Harnish, Georgia (Tom) Parker; a granddaughter he raised, Emily Harnish; 11 other grandchildren; and four siblings, Tamara (Dan) Turney, Sue (Jerry) Esh, Todd (Lori) Harnish, and Lynn (Drew) Miller.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2 at 11 AM at Gospel Tabernacle, 895 Red Hill Road, Narvon, with viewing from 10-11 AM. Interment will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Trump 2020 Campaign.