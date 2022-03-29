Robin E. Fritz, 65, of Denver, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Charles R. and Naomi (Gockley) Fritz and was the husband of Jane S. (Auker) Fritz with whom he shared 46 years of marriage.
He was a member of Blue Ball Church of the Brethren.
Robin was a truck driver and a great craftsman who favored working with wood. He enjoyed building birdhouses and using his imagination to build many things for his family. He also enjoyed camping; his favorite place to go was Poe Valley State Park. Robin loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Robin is survived by his step-mother, Virginia R. Bauman; three children, Eugene A., husband of Chastity L. Fritz, Edward A., husband of Candace Fritz, Elaine A., wife of Alan B. Hurst; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; eight siblings, Randy L. Fritz, Rodney L. Fritz, Richard L., husband of Verna Fritz, Rhonda L. Sweed, Reginald L. Fritz, Regina L., wife of the late Randy Kalbfleisch, Roger L., husband of Patricia Fritz and Rosie L., wife of Ryan Mast.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ricky Fritz and Lyndsay Fritz.
A viewing will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 5 to 8 PM at the Blue Ball Church of the Brethren, 1005 Main St, Blue Ball. An additional viewing will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 10 to 11 AM, at the church, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Galen Weaver officiating.
Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robin's memory may be made to https://gofund.me/565a2bd5.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.