Robin Ann Sizemore, 60, of Peach Bottom, entered into rest on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Ruth (Sweater) Renier. She was married to the late Stephen W. Sizemore until his passing in 2013.
Robin was employed by the Buck Company and also worked part time at the Rawlinsville Hotel and Pequea Boat Club. She enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Black Moshannon State Park.
Robin is survived by several cousins.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
