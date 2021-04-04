Robin A. Levan, 64, of Landisville passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at LGH. Born in Columbia, PA she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Barbara (Marshall) Rhoads. She was the loving wife of Dennis L. Levan.
She was a 1974 graduate of Donegal High School starting to work with Armstrong World Industries shortly after graduation. Her work ethic instilled in all of us, not to miss a day of work.
Robin enjoyed shopping especially at the Michael Kors and Christopher Banks. She made sure all of us were dressed to impress, most times buying matching outfits for her grandchildren. She never just thought of herself, did everything with style.
When summer would roll around you could find her sitting poolside with her husband and family listening to the classics.
Being the boss of the family we could go to her with anything. Hard truths and all she would support us. Robin would help anyone she knew and loved. Words cannot sum up her story of love and fire.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Rhiannon Levan (Shema) of Landisville; the beloved nanny to her seven grandchildren, Damon, Desmond (Samantha), Miguel, Cayden, Harper, Croix, Jaxson and her beloved grand dog, Bella; her mother-in-law, Ruth Moomey; and by a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dale Rhoads.
In keeping with Robin's wishes there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robin's memory may be made to the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com