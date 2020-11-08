Robin A. Knight-Snyder, 54, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family and friends, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Robert and Susan Meyer Knight. Robin was the loving wife of Jerry G. Snyder and they celebrated 12 years of marriage this past October. She was a faithful member of Jerusalem Church, Manheim. Robin worked for Paul B. Zimmerman, Inc., in the human resources department. She enjoyed cooking, crafts, traveling, archery hunting, snowmobiling, riding motorcycle, street rods, and cruising with her beloved husband in his 1940 Chevy. Robin was an avid Manheim Central Barons football fan. She will be dearly missed by her faithful companion, her Yorkie, Lexy. She enjoyed riding around in her ruby red convertible. One of Robin's greatest treasures was her family, and she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Jerry, and her parents are two step children, Brian husband of Vickie Bates Snyder, of Lakeland, FL, Tonya Snyder companion of Brian Pennant, of Davenport, FL, four step grandchildren, Javon, Keyonna, Austin, and Kaylin. Preceding her in death are both her maternal and paternal grandparents.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jackie Evans, RN Kristen, and all the nurses at the Lititz Hematology and Oncology Care, infusion center, for the tremendous treatment and care provided to Robin during her illness. As well at the strong love and support from their best friends, John and Kathie Northcott.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Robin's memorial service at Jerusalem Church, 1620 Newport Road, Manheim, (village of Penryn), on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Penryn Cemetery, 1258 Newport Road, Penryn. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Robin's memory to, Lightshine International Ministries, PO Box 777, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.