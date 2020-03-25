Robie Chester Nein, 82, of Marietta, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Born Monday, October 18, 1937 in Columbia, he was the son of the late Lee and Lina (Nevin) Nein. He was married 65 years to Janet Louise (Range) Nein.
Robie was retired from AMP, Inc., Mount Joy where he was employed for 32 years. He was a 65 year member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Marietta, the church he and Janet were married. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and WWE wrestling. Robie loved going to his cabin in Perry County, and will be lovingly missed by his cat, Midnight.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Carol L. Nein and partner Linda Newcomer of Millersville; a son, Robert L. Nein and wife Paige of Marietta; four grandchildren: Matthew and wife Michaela of Lititz, Michael, Jill and Paige; a foster granddaughter Mandy; two great-grandchildren: Colton and Harbor; and a niece, Linda Anderson Gerhart and husband Merv of Mount Joy. He was predeceased by a sister, Betty Nein Anderson Shope and a brother, Donald Nein.
At this time, service and interment will be private. A public service will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be made in Robie's memory to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Marietta.
717-426-3614
A living tribute »