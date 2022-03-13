Roberto Velez Colón Sr., 85, died peacefully, with family by his side, at Luther Acres Healthcare Center, Lititz, on March 10, 2022, after a long battle with dementia. Roberto was born in Mayaguez, P.R., to the late Adelaida Colón and Damian Velez. He was married to Janet Nace Colón and will be greatly missed by his children: Robert V. Colón Jr., Lisa Riggleman, Tina Millhouse, Kelly Arnold, Karie Mihan, and their companions, as well as his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Vivian Colón, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Raymond Colón and Adrian Colón, and sister, Adelita Pabon.
Roberto proudly retired from Harley Davidson. He loved watching baseball and was a Yankees fan. He played softball and was in a bowling league in his younger years. Roberto enjoyed family gatherings and was known for cooking and serving others his famous rice and beans.
Funeral services will be held at Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 11:00am The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00am until service time. A celebration of Roberto’s life will be held by family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make donations in his honor to Luthercare, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA, 17543 or online at https://www.luthercare.org/donate-now. The family would like to thank the staff at Luther Acres Healthcare Center for the excellent care, love and support he received for the past 6 years. They will always be part of the family. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville www.clydekraft.com