Roberta W. "Bobbie" Dissinger, 82, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy.
She was the wife of the late Eugene H. Dissinger. Born in Havre de Grace, MD she was the daughter of the late Robert K. and Anna M. DeVaugh Widdekind.
Bobbie retired from Ford New Holland and prior to that had worked for Sperry New Holland where she had a total of 31 years in inventory control.
She was a member of the Elks, AMVETS Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary, all in Ephrata. She enjoyed playing Bingo.
Surviving are two daughters, Karla Sweigart of Ephrata, and Bobbie Jean wife of Alex Rodriquez, Sr. of New Holland, a grandson Alex, Jr. husband of Jill Rodriquez of Ephrata, and two great-grandchildren, Trinity Rodriquez and Abriella Rodriquez. She was preceded in death by a sister JoAnn Dissinger. She will be lovingly missed by her dog Gus, and by her best friend Sandy Lidwell.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, at 11:00 A.M. at the Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland, PA with the Rev. Steve Hollinger officiating. Interment in St. Stephens Cemetery, New Holland, PA. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bobbie's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.BeckFuneral.com
