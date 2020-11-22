Roberta "Robbie" Reeder Hughes (full name Edith Roberta), of Mesa, AZ peacefully passed away on Nov. 5, 2020 at the age of 77. Robbie was born on June 15, 1943 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Thomas and Jane Reeder.
Upon graduating from Hempfield High School (Landisville, PA) in 1961, Robbie attended Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing outside of Philadelphia and became a Registered Nurse (R.N.) in 1964.
In 1969, Robbie married Paul K. Hughes. Paul and Robbie were married for 40 years until Paul's passing in 2009. Paul and Robbie had the privilege of working together multiple times throughout their careers. First, at the family-owned Hughes Optical Boutique in Houston, TX, and years later in the Ophthalmology Department of the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, AZ. Prior to Mayo, Robbie spent more than 15 years at Southwestern Eye Center in Mesa.
A devout Christian, Robbie was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church in Mesa and Bible Study Fellowship (BSF). She also participated in several medical mission trips under the sponsorship of Medical Mission International.
Robbie is survived by her two sons, Phil Hughes of Cedar Park, TX, and Peter Hughes of Gilbert, AZ; four grandchildren; Chandler Bess, Clancy Paul, Parker Kirk and Ryker Jack; one brother, Thomas Reeder of The Villages, FL and two sisters, Jane Barley of Conestoga, PA and Ann Clarke of Ellicott City, MD.
Memorial contributions can be made to Christian music ministry KLOVE radio at https://donor.klove.com/.
Due to COVID restrictions, intimate memorial services in Arizona and Pennsylvania are being planned. Family and close friends will be notified.
