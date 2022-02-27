Roberta M. Bruns, wife, mother, teacher, and active community member, died on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
She was born in 1930 to Sumner and Edna Shepard in Uniontown, PA. Her father was a department store manager for WT Grants, moving the family to a variety of locations in western PA and central NY. While growing up, Roberta spent many summers at a camp in New England, as both a camper and counselor. She graduated from the Butler, PA high school in 1948.
Roberta earned a BA in education in 1952 from Tufts College, Medford, MA. After graduation, she taught elementary school in Baltimore, MD, and Sanford, FL. In 1953 she married fellow Tufts grad, and U.S. Naval aviator, C. Alan Bruns. She was a loving, dedicated housewife and mother of three children. After her children were grown, she returned to teaching in the Lancaster schools for 20 years. A 50-year resident of Lancaster, she was very active locally in Scouts, the UU Church, the public schools, the Democratic Party, Homestead Village, and the local library. She and her family often traveled to summer family events in New England, Elderhostels in various parts of the USA, and occasionally to Europe. She was very fond of hosting holiday gatherings, especially with her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, C. Alan Bruns, and sister, Suzanne Shepard Myett. She is survived by her children, Matthew Bruns, Melissa B. Taylor, Mark Bruns, and her four grandchildren.
A Celebration of Roberta's life will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 1 PM at the Bachman Center in Homestead Village, 633 Community Way Lancaster, PA. 17603.
The family is currently creating a scholarship with the Lancaster Recreation Commission, where Roberta was very involved as a volunteer. Further information on donating to this scholarship will be forthcoming.
Please visit Roberta's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »