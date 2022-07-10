Roberta M. Bruns, 91, passed away on January 18, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Bachman Center in Homestead Village, 633 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Please omit flowers. Donations may be made in Roberta's memory to the Lancaster Recreation Foundation via the Lancaster Recreation Commission. This will go towards youth scholarship programs. Please visit Roberta's Memorial Page at:
Plant a tree in memory of Roberta Bruns
A living tribute »
A living tribute »