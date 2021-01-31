Roberta M. "Bobbi" Busswood, 83, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Susquehanna Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Esther Wisegarver. She worked various places in early years and was a homemaker when married. Bobbi was a volunteer at Lancaster General Hospital for 15 years. She bowled in a league for 15 years.
Bobbi was the beloved wife of Fred Busswood for almost 65 years. They lived in Conestoga many years then moved to Millersville. She loved her family, especially the grandchildren. Despite being confined to a wheelchair for years, Bobbi was cheerful and didn't complain.
Fred and Bobbi enjoyed traveling and went to Hawaii numerous times as well as Maine, Vermont, Kentucky and others. She loved their pet cats and seeing deer. Some other favorites were Roy Rogers, Elvis, tigers, eagles and swans. Shopping at thrift stores and eating out were some favorite activities.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Linda. M., wife of Bill Herr, Millersville and Craig A. Busswood, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Hospice for their care of Bobbi.
There will not be a service but you can drop in to visit with family on Friday, February 5 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville. Please wear masks if you are planning to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Bobbi's name to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com