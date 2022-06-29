Roberta L. (Burkholder) Stock, 67, of East Hempfield Township, passed away on June 24, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of William D. Stock, Jr. with whom she was married 32 years. She was born in Ephrata, the daughter of the late Mervin E. Burkholder and Marilyn L. Burkholder. Surviving is her brother, Nevin E. (Dianne L.) Burkholder, Myrtle Beach. Also surviving are her stepchildren, Shonna Stock Cardello, York, Christopher M. (Stephanie) Stock, York, Scott A. Stock, York, and five grandchildren.
Mrs. Stock worked in the banking industry for 28 years, spending the last 20 years employed by Bank of Lancaster County and then subsequently Sterling Financial Corporation. She had much experience working in and with branches in the areas of training, support, security, and audit. Her most recent position was Vice President/Manager of Sterling Branch Support. Robin loved her job where she enjoyed working with details.
She was a graduate of Garden Spot High School and Lebanon Valley College, with a degree in Music Education. She was also a graduate of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association Central Atlantic Advanced School of Banking and had earned the designation of Certified Bank Auditor (CBA) from Bankers Administration Institute.
She participated in public speaking contests related to the field of banking. In 1992 and 1993 she was the winner of the Lancaster County American Institute of Banking Speech Contest. In 1993 she also won the Pennsylvania American Institute of Banking State Speech Contest.
Robin was a beautiful singer and sang at many church-related functions and over 100 weddings. She was a member of Church of the Apostles and previous member of St. Stephen UCC New Holland. She had an amazing ability to recall details of past occasions and places she visited and could tell great stories of the past. She loved our rescue dog, Aubrey, and will look forward to reuniting with her at the Rainbow Bridge in the future.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of life service at Church of the Apostles, 1850 Marietta Ave., Lancaster on July 7, 2022, at 10:00 AM, with Rev. Kathryn Kuhn officiating. The family will greet friends from 9:30 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions made in her memory to: 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue, PO Box 549, Elizabethtown, PA.