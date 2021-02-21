Roberta Lorraine Brandt, 88, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Legends of Lititz. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Martin R. and Martha B. (Fry) Thomas. She was the wife of the late Glenn D. Brandt, with whom she shared 31 years of marriage until his passing in 1986.
Roberta was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and went on to attend Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at Lancaster General Hospital in the Maternity and Premature Babies Unit for over 10 years.
An animal lover, Roberta enjoyed her pet cats and spending time with her family's animals. She was a huge Phillies fan and kept up with the Eagles. Roberta enjoyed crossword puzzles and playing board games and card games with her daughter and granddaughter. Her family will miss her laugh and her good sense of humor.
Roberta is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Brandt, granddaughter Nicole Weaver, sisters-in-law, Lorraine Thomas and Lois Thomas, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Brandt, parents, and siblings: Kenneth G. Thomas, Sydney W. Thomas, and Ruth E. Zercher.
Services will be private and held at the family's discretion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans, Salvation Army, or Water Street Rescue Mission. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com