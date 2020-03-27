Roberta Kane Webb 1922 - 2020

Roberta Kane Webb, 97 of Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community passed away into the arms of her Savior on March 24, 2020.
Born August 6, 1922 in Chester, PA to the late Harry and Grace Simmons Kane. Roberta was married to Clyde Webb until his passing in 1994.
A homemaker, Roberta enjoyed flowers and always had flowers in her home. She also enjoyed painting and liked sharing her pictures with family. She attended Grace Baptist Church, Russellville.
Roberta loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed fixing meals for them. We never ate enough according to her. She loved her church and her church family. It was hard for her when health kept her from going.
Roberta is survived by one daughter, Kathryn wife of Lester Davis, Sr. of Peach Bottom; five grandchildren, Lester, Jr. (Barbara), Susan Taska, Christopher (companion Shannon), Brad (Bobbie) and Beth Appel (Davey); twelve great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren youngest being one week old.
In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by four sisters, Ruth Forester, Dorothy Lindsey, Glady Chamberlain and Sara Wickhart; three brothers, Fred Kane, Harry Kane and Bill Kane.
The family would like to thank the staff at Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community for their care for Roberta.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, PA 19363.
The service will also be streamed for people who cannot attend the service. The lives stream link will appear on the Tribute Wall tab of the obituary.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Oxford Senior Center, 12 E. Locust St., Oxford, PA 19363.
Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA
On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.