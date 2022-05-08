Roberta Jean Davis, 84, of Lancaster, passed away at home on May 4, 2022, and is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior. Born in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late James and Rhoda Althouse. She was a member of Grace Church of Lititz and a long-time employee of Datcon Industries.
She cherished the time she spent with her family, who she loved so very much. She will be deeply missed and remembered for the unconditional love she bestowed upon them. She enjoyed completing puzzles with the help of Geisha, her beloved cat. She also collected key chains and smiley faces. She lived and was greatly cared for by Mark and Tina for the last fifteen years of her life.
Roberta is survived by her sons, Steve (Diane), Mark (Tina) and Chris (Sabrina). Grandchildren, Rick, Mandy, Corey, Sean, Patrick and Ty and many great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey and his wife Linda and a brother James Althouse.
The family wishes to thank Hospice for their loving and gentle care during this difficult time. Per Roberta's request, services will be private.
