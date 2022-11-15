Roberta Jean "Bobbie" Knable, 75, of Manheim, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Paul R. and Dorothy A. Buch Kreider. Bobbie was the loving wife of Joseph J. "Joe" Knable and they observed their 55th wedding anniversary on November 5th of this year. For over 30 years Bobbie worked as a Nurse's Aide at Lancashire Hall. She was an active and faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim, where she sang in the choir, and volunteered with Bible School; in her later years she faithfully attended Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Lititz. Her interests included reading, singing, shopping, and word search books. She passionately loved her family, and cherished the time she could spend with her family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband Joe, is a daughter, Rebecca L. "Becky" wife of Luis Rodriguez of Manheim, a grandson, Colin Rodriguez, and a brother, Richard P. Kreider. Preceding her in death is a grandson, Andrew Rodriguez.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bobbie's funeral service at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 44 East Orange Street, Lititz, on Wednesday, (Tomorrow) November 16, 2022 at 10:30 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Wednesday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
