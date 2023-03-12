Roberta Janice Gruver, 91, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Kearny, New Jersey, entered into peace and rest on Sunday, March 5, 2023. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was blessed with four children, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Roberta worked 40 years for businesses in Kearny, Newark, New Jersey, and Lancaster. Lovingly known as Gigi, she was an avid reader, loved to host holiday meals, and spend summer vacations in Avalon, New Jersey. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church in Kearny and St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lancaster.
Born in Kearny, Roberta was the only child of Fred and Sadie Verilhac. She was married to the late John E. Gruver and is survived by her children, Kathleen Black, Patrice, and Edward (Michelle), grandchildren David Black, Matthew Gruver, Adam Eustachewich, Patricia Gruver-Barr (John Barr), Lia Jeremiah (Stefan Jeremiah), Katherine Gruver-Krizner (Lucas Krizner), and great-grandchildren Sadie Gruver, Ana Gruver, Fynn Gruver, Prudence Krizner, Thomas Jeremiah, Hudson Krizner, Ava Jeremiah, and Henry Barr. Roberta is preceded in death by son John Michael Gruver, granddaughter-in-law Rebecca Gruver, and son-in-law Joseph Eustachewich.
A private viewing was held Friday followed by a chapel service at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mychal's Message, Box 6404, Lancaster, PA 17607. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com