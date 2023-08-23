Roberta E. Mentzer, 87, of Mount Joy, died peacefully, Sunday, August 20, 2023. She was the widow of the late Harry E. "Skip" Mentzer who died in 2014. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Harry W. and Elsie (Sprout) Frank. She was a homemaker most of her working life and greatly enjoy spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving is a daughter Barbara Ann wife of Rick Neideigh, Maytown; two granddaughters, Richelle wife of Chadd Ettline, and Renee Neideigh; and two great grandchildren Cohlston and Berkley Ettline. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a brother Geroge E. Ford.
Service and interment in Mount Joy Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Roberta's memory may be sent to the Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552, or Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com