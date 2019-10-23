Roberta C. Frank, 104, formerly of Rapho Township, Manheim passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Glen at Willow Valley, Lancaster. Born in East Donegal Township, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Mabel Caldwell Ziegler. Roberta was the wife of the late Irvin W. Frank who passed away in 2002. She was a graduate of Hempfield High School and retired as an administrative assistant for Ruhl Insurance, Manheim. Roberta attended Grace Church at Willow Valley, Lancaster. She taught Sunday school for many years since her Bible was so important to her. Roberta never ever missed voting in the elections. Her hobbies included quilting, pottery, knitting, Bible study, crossword puzzles, games and playing cards.
Surviving are three children: Irvin Dennis Frank of Seattle, Washington, J. Robert Frank of Reading, and Charles P. Frank husband of Tammy Frank of Manheim, six grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by two children: Barry L. Frank and Marilyn G. Fasnacht, and three siblings, Robert Ziegler, Katherine Snyder and Mary McHenry.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Roberta's funeral service at East Petersburg Mennonite Church, 6279 Main St., East Petersburg on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:30 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be immediately following the service in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Roberta's memory to Willow Valley, Residential Benevolent Fund, 675 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com