Robert Z. Long, 63, formerly of Oxford, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019. Born in Chester County, he was the son of the late George C. and Edith Long formerly of Jennersville. He was the father of Samantha Fisher married to Jon Fisher of Lancaster.
Bob drove truck, and was the owner and operator for 35 years he leased to Dana Corporation and Montgomery Tank lines. Bob enjoyed riding his Harley, spending time with family and friends, watching tractor pulls and movies. He always enjoyed a delicious slice of chocolate cake.
Bob is survived by sisters: Lori Eller of Landenberg wife of Bobby Eller, Linda Ashby of Akron wife of Bob Ashby, brothers; Rick Long of Nottingham husband of Elizabeth Long, William Long of West Grove husband of Pam Long, and Kenneth Long of Peach Bottom; eight nieces and three nephews. He is preceded in death by George E. Long.
A gathering to celebrate the life of Bob Long will take place at a future date. The family of Bob Long would like to extend a sincere Thank You to the wonderful and caring staff at Harrison House and Hospice of Lancaster County. To Leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com 717-273-6283
