Robert William Charles, 49, of Quarryville entered into rest unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of William, husband of Janice Charles of Elizabethtown and Jean Charles, wife of Anne Pikolas of Lewes, DE. He was the loving husband of Danielle (Adams) Charles for over 12 years.
Robert worked in the construction trade. He loved going to Iron Maiden concerts with dad, fishing, working with his hands, and spending time with his wife and his dog, Lucas.
In addition to his wife and parents, Robert is survived by a step brother, John Loftis; step sisters, Brooke and Ashley Pikolas; a mother-in-law, Lena Adams, his biological mother, Nancy Schlossman; sisters, Patty, Lynn, and Suzanna; brothers-in-law Mike and Travis; a sister-in-law, Jen and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Daniel Adams, his biological father, Robert Hess, a brother, William (Billy) and a daughter, Taylor.
A Graveside Service will take place at New Providence Church of God Cemetery, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. There will be a viewing at the graveside from 10-10:30 a.m. Please follow social distancing recommendations. Kindly omit flowers. Online guestbook at:
