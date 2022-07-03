Robert Wetherill Trainer III

It is with unbearable sadness that we share that Robert "Rob" Wetherill Trainer III, 45, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born on November 23, 1976, in Lancaster, Rob was the son of Robert Wetherill Trainer II and Kristiann (Oreszko) Trainer of Mountville.
Rob attended Manheim Central schools, Penn State University, and graduated from Millersville University in 2002 with a bachelor's degree in Marketing. A born salesman, Rob worked in sales and marketing in Florida and Virginia, and later in automobile sales in Pennsylvania.
Rob had a passion for anything aeronautical and was working towards getting his pilot's license. He had a soft heart for any animal that crossed his path, especially his chocolate lab, Karma. Rob enjoyed spending time at White Point Farm, the family farm in North East, MD, traveling, boating, riding motorcycles, and anything that involved "go-fast".
Along with his parents, Rob is survived by his brother, Kristopher Price Trainer of Columbia, PA, aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thomas Woodward and Helen (Price) Trainer, and his maternal grandparents, Peter and Dorothy (Snader) Oreszko.
A Memorial Service for Rob will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, where the family will receive guests from 5:00 7:00 PM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family at St. Mary Anne's Cemetery in North East, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rob's memory can be made to the PA SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, or to a charity of one's choice. For online condolences, visit SnyderfuneralHome.com