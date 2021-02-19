Robert Wendell Westcott, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on February 18, 2021 at Calvary Homes. Born in Watertown, NY, he was the son of the late Norman C. and Eunice M. (Bovee) Westcott. He was one of four siblings: Arlene (deceased); Paul (deceased); Ronald (New Holland, PA). He was the loving husband of Kathryn "Kay" (Hardy) Westcott, with whom he has spent 64 years of marriage.
Robert graduated from Watertown High School, working retail for 2 years until enrolling at Moody Bible School where he studied the Bible. He enlisted in the United States Navy Reserves. He proudly served his country following the Korean Conflict on the destroyer USS Samuel B. Roberts. With the Navy he had the privilege of circling the globe. When he returned, he worked in the dairy business in Watertown. He and his family moved to Lancaster in 1965 where he began work at Turkey Hill Dairy. He worked as a Route Manager for 35 years and was a consultant for the company following his retirement.
Robert's life was dedicated to faith and family. He was a Christian man of God. He and his wife have been faithful members of Calvary Church for 46 years. He was active in the church choir and was a member of the Friendship Adult Bible Fellowship. Robert was a man of integrity, always keeping his word, modeling hard work, and honoring his commitments.
A devoted family man, all Robert did was for his family. He was a gentle and kind man, who was a role model for his daughters and their families. He was a strong and steady beacon in the family for many years. He raised kind loving people, who in turn have raised kind loving people, and that is where the strength of his legacy will live on. His home was always the hub for family gatherings, especially Christmas, when the family would put on a Christmas Eve Concert filled with music, skits, and laughter.
Robert loved camping, fishing, traveling and playing games especially with his family. When he wasn't with his family, Kay and Robert would travel with their ‘Camping Group" of good friends. Their trips with family and friends took them all over the United States and beyond. Their favorite place to vacation with family was at the beach in Hilton Head, South Carolina. As a Navy man he never lost his love for the water and boating. Robert was an avid fisherman and would never pass up an opportunity to cast his line. He would often fish at Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River. Learning to fish with his Dad, he kept up the tradition by fishing with brother Ron and his sons-in-law.
He is survived by and will be dearly missed by his wife, Kay Westcott, three daughters; Cindy Ferguson (Barry), Diane Lapp (Randy), and Lisa Gregory (Jeff). He is also survived by 7 grandchildren; Christina Meshey (Brandon), Janelle Burkholder (Brad), Heather Fleetman (Joshua), Jill Lantz (Taylor), Valerie Schuchman (John), Seth Gregory (Alyssa), and Sarah Herr (Benjamin), 12 great-grandchildren; Parker and Connor Meshey, Gavin, Julia, and Charlotte Fleetman, Braden and Gwen Lantz, Kaiden Schuchman, Quinn Gregory, and Mackenzie, Addison, and Natalie Burkholder, a brother, Ronald Westcott (Mary), and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was the spiritual compass that guided his family, simply by being the caring, kind, and gentle man that was loved so dearly. His legacy isn't measured by standard accolades, successes or achievements. His accomplishments are his family and friends that his life has impacted. He cultivated friendship and goodwill effortlessly, as a natural way of life. While his family grieves deeply over his loss, they are sustained by the deep abiding faith he instilled in them.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 20 at 11:00 A.M. at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be private. Family requests that guests dress casually and follow all necessary COVID precautions. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Robert's name to Calvary Homes Benevolent Fund at 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 or at https://www.calvaryhomes.org/giving/. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com