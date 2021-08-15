Robert Wellington Rollman, 91, of Ephrata, passed into eternity on January 3, 2021.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 10:30 to 11:00 AM at the Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church, 23 S. State Street, Brownstown, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jeffrey Martin officiating. The family asks that masks please be worn. Interment was private in Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Plant a tree in memory of Robert Rollman
A living tribute »
A living tribute »