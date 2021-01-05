Robert Wellington Rollman, 91, of Ephrata, passed into eternity on January 3, 2021 due to complications from COVID.
He was the son of the late Monroe and Mary (Smith) Rollman. He was married to Alverta L. (Rohrer) Rollman for 65 years before her passing in 2014.
Bob was a member of Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church, Brownstown.
He served in the Navy and retired from Ford New Holland, previously Sperry, now Case New Holland, where he was employed for many years. He was active with West Earl Lions where he was president for several years and received a Melvin Jones Fellowship. He lived most of his life in a home he built in Brownstown.
Bob is survived by five children, Michael (Fannie) of Ephrata, Diane (Jim) Brubaker of Ephrata, Ronald of Lancaster, Robert (Cheryl) of Akron, and Debra Hess of Hanover; ten grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by five siblings, Lucille Miller of Ephrata, Jean Adkins of VA, Carl of Ephrata, Jim of WA and Terry of Lancaster.
He was predeceased by three siblings, Gerald, Earl, and Gloria Bauman and a grandson.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family at Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church, 23 S. State Street, Brownstown, PA 17508 or West Earl Lions, PO Box 322, Brownstown, PA 17508.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.