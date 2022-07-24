Robert Wayne Devlin, Sr., formerly of Strasburg, PA, passed away quietly at Country Meadows, Hershey, PA at the age of 92 on July 17, 2022. He was born April 19, 1930, in Olean, NY, son of the late William and Gertrude Devlin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary M. (Jackson) Devlin, and siblings, William M. Devlin, Mrs. Mae Sandy, and Mrs. Dona J. Wheeler.
Mr. Devlin was a graduate of Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie-Mellon University) and was a retired engineer with Westinghouse Electric after 37 years. His memberships and hobbies include exercising, golf, board and card games, and investing.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Linda, wife of Scott Nutt, Clearfield, PA and his 2 sons, Robert Wayne Devlin, Jr., husband of Margaret, Elizabethtown, PA and William J. Devlin, Sr., husband of Sally, Odessa, DE, 6 married grandsons, Allen and Michelle Nutt, Sean and Kristy Devlin, Chris and Laura Devlin, Jack and Sara Devlin, Jeremy and Barbara Nutt, and Patrick and Nora Devlin, along with 11 great-grandchildren.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in St. Bernard's Cemetery in Bradford, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to Country Meadows Co-worker foundation (https://www.countrymeadows.com/about-us/co-worker-foundation)
Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory of Hershey is handling the arrangements.
