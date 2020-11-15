Robert Wade Mardis

This world lost a wonderful soul. Bob passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at home. His 83 years were packed with a lot of life. He was married to his best friend and wife, Carole for 30 years.
Bob was born in Connellsville, Pa to the late Luveron and Helen Mardis. He had 10 brothers and sisters. At the age of 65, he retired from Frey Lutz Plumbing. Plumbing was his passion. His talents were ripping and tearing and rebuilding things.
Bob's special love was his family. He enjoyed spending summers at the camper on the Susquehanna river riding his golf cart and "The Little Blue Boat." He and Carole, loved traveling the Unites States and one of his favorite spots was going to Ocean City Maryland. Bob was an active member of the 7th Ward Club, Rainmakers and Riverside.
We have been blessed with a man that will be truly missed by all. He will be remembered by those who loved him as a helping hand and his compassion for others.
Along with his wife Carole, surviving is his son, Robert Mardis, Jr., wife, Sandy Mardis, Patty Thomas, Wendy Diaz and Tara Pew. His loving grandchildren, Samantha Mardis, Taylor Mardis, Kiara Montgomery, Drake Pew, Payton Pew, Aleah Mardis, Jason Weimar, Rachel Monosky, Stephanie Levander, Shane Brooks, and Autumn Mardis. He was blessed to have ten great-grandchildren.
Bob had 3 daughters that passed away, Deborah Weimer, Roberta Monosky, Barbara Horn and a son, Richard Mardis.
Friends are welcome to greet the family on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. The Funeral Service will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
