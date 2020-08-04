Robert W. Zdon, 76, a resident of Garden Spot Village, passed away at the home on Saturday, August 1, 2020 following a very brief illness.
He was married 49 years to Joan E. Silvia Zdon also of Garden Spot Village. Born in Fall River, MA he was the son of the late Henry and Bertha Ritz Zdon.
Robert was a graduate of Bryant College and Brown University. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in New Holland. He worked for Colonial Wholesale Beverage Company as Executive Vice President in North Dartmouth, MA for 37 years retiring in 2005.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Henry Zdon.
Services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557.