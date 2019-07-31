Robert W. St. Clair Jr., 75, of Olympia Washington and formerly Lancaster passed away unexpectedly after a fall at his home on Friday, July 26, 2019. Born in Lancaster he was the son of Robert and Virginia Mowery St. Clair. He attended Lancaster Catholic High School and graduated from St. Joseph's High School in South Bend IN in 1961. He was a devout Catholic, a lay Benedictine and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a founding member of the Lancaster Irish American Cultural Society.
He had been retired from a career in finance and in retirement found enjoyment in researching his family tree, spending time with his family especially his granddaughters and rooting for his beloved Notre Dame football team.
He is survived by his daughter Catherine, wife of Paul Moore, Fircrest, WA and son Sean St. Clair (Michelle), Olympia WA and three granddaughters Molly Moore, Madison Moore and Keira St. Clair. Also surviving is a brother Timothy J. St. Clair (Dianne) of Lancaster.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Rob in Olympia WA.
Memorial contributions can be made to Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Avenue, Lancaster PA 17601.