Robert W. Saylor, 80, of Ephrata, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Fairmount Homes, Inc. He was born in West Earl Township, to the late Rufus and Beulah (Wenger) Saylor and was the loving husband of Lois M. (Sensenig) Saylor with whom he shared 60 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Lisa, wife of Jeff Herman, Rick, husband of Karen Saylor; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Robert was a member of Ephrata United Zion Church, where he served in the music ministry by singing with the Joyful Praise Group. He worked in the floor covering department at Bomberger's for 57 years. Robert enjoyed spending time at a cabin he built with his family in Lycoming county. His interests included hunting, fishing, being in the outdoors, traveling and spending time with his family.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Hahnstown United Zion Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »