Robert "Bob" William Poague, 68, of Lititz, formerly of Leola, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was the husband of Elaine "Lainey" S. (Morrow) Poague for thirty-seven years.
Until his illness, Bob had owned and operated the former Bob's Auto Clinic in Lancaster and Willow Street.
Born September 10, 1950, in Washington, DC, he was the son of Doris (Campbell) Poague, of Manassas, VA and the late William Wallace Poague, Sr. and was of the Christian faith. Bob was a proud Veteran of the United States Army and was a Purple Heart Recipient.
Also surviving are six children; Robert W. Poague, Jr., Ray (Melissa) Metzger II, Jennifer Shannahan, Jessica (Matthew) Burmeister, Jerry Metzger and Raeanna Metzger; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and six siblings; Billy, Jimmy (Susan), John (Jean), David (Karen), Donna Cole and Linda (Peov) Nhek. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Wallace W. "Wally" Poague (2018).
All are welcome to attend the Committal Service with Military Honors in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA 17003 TODAY, FRIDAY, JULY 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. prompt. NOTE: All family and friends should meet at the Cemetery Admin-istration Building by 12:30 p.m. Following the service at the cemetery, A Celebration of Life will be held at the PBC (Pequea Boat Club). All are welcome.
