Robert W. Masoner, 90, of Willow Street, PA, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022. Born in Harrisburg, PA, he was the son of the late John B. and Bertha L. (Wilson) Masoner. He was married to his beloved wife, Gladys L. (Kittinger) Masoner for 69 years.
Robert graduated from Franklin & Marshall with a bachelor's degree in biology and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha. He worked 32 years for Bell Telephone as a district commercial manager. Robert was a proud Mason in Dallas, PA, and a member of the Rotary Club in Wilkes-Barre. He was very active in the Wallace Nutting Collector's Club. Along with his wife, he enjoyed running their co-op antique business and going to auctions. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Strasburg for 35 years. Robert loved F&M basketball and the Philadelphia Phillies, but his favorite athletes were his grandchildren, whom he supported though all their athletic endeavors. He enjoyed woodcarving, reading biographies, and playing golf.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Michele L. Steele (Larry), Robin W. Cancelliere, son, Dr. Robert W. Masoner II (Cheryl), grandchildren, Mark P. Steele II (Marci), Melanie L. Miller (Adam), Lauren E. DeLuca (Steven), Christopher T. Cancelliere, Chelsea L. Cancelliere, Dr. Hannah L. Masoner, Harley G. Masoner, Seth M. Masoner, Zebulon W. Masoner, great-grandchildren, Julianne, Oliver, Claire, and Declan. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane E. Sharp, and grandson, Benjamin L. Masoner.
Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 1pm to 4pm at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
