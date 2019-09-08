Robert W. Hart, 83, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born at home on his family farm in Richfield, Juniata County, PA, he was the son of the late Roy E. and Dorothy (Benner) Hart. Bob was the beloved husband of Joyce A. (Coccodrilli) Hart, whom he met while a patient at Reading Hospital. Together Bob and Joyce celebrated 58 years of marriage.
Bob began his career as an orderly at Wernersville State Hospital. He then joined the U.S. Navy in 1955 and served as a corpsman aboard the destroyer USS Conway. After being honorably discharged in 1959 he managed several area restaurants and ultimately owned and operated both Hart's US 30 Diner in Ronks and Hart's Trail Diner near Duncannon PA. Bob traveled extensively with Joyce to many European and Caribbean locales and always had the nattiest attire for each occasion. He enjoyed golfing with his sons, country music and loved a medium-well steak, which he often cut into small bits to hand-feed his favorite dachshund Gabby…much to Joyce's dismay. Bob entertained his family and friends with great, usually true yarns and was an avid fan of Penn State football. He was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by four children: Scott Hart and his wife Julie of Davenport, FL; Steve Hart and his wife Leslie of Lititz; Shawn Hart and his wife Kelly of Willow Street; and Aimee Nelson and her husband Robin of Mohnton. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother, Stanley Hart.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 12, at 11:00 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 East Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be offered to the Ann Barshinger Cancer Center, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, or to the St. John Neumann Catholic Church Building Fund at the above address. To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com