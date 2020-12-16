Robert W. Geiter, 59 of Willow Street, passed away December 12, 2020 at Hospice after a 3 month battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster on October 29, 1961, he was the son of the late Winfield S. Geiter and Arlene M. Graham Geiter Lapham. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary L. Geiger Geiter. He was the husband of Jodi L. Murray Geiter who survives him.
Bob graduated from McCaskey H.S. and worked for Kirby Argi until his illness. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, campfires, horseshoes, and cooking out.
Bob is survived by his wife, Jodi; sons, Anthony S. Geiter, Columbia and Robert W. Geiter, Jr., Willow Street; daughter, Cheyanne Geiter, Conestoga; step children, Amanda Swetland, Ephrata, Michele Ozaeta, Columbia, Destiny Morales-Kolady, Willow Street, and Ray Roland, Lititz; 3 grandchildren, and his sister, Patsy J. Walton, Willow Street. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Audrey Shifflett, Beverly Phillips, and Jerry Lichty.
Private services will be held. To submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com or for other information call 717-872-1779. Melanie B. Scheid
